Shining a light on Singapore's origins

An exhibit called Stories From Forbidden Hill – by Hungarian projection mapping firm Maxin10sity – lit up the National Museum of Singapore during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival yesterday.

Projection mapping is a technique where buildings and other uncommon surfaces are used for video projection. Stories From Forbidden Hill is an account of Singapore’s mythical origins starting from the 14th century, mapped out on the facade of the museum.

The Singapore Night Festival will run from tomorrow to Aug 27, following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organised by the National Heritage Board and held in the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct, the 13th edition, named Rebirth, will feature more than 55 programmes.

The festival has drawn hundreds of thousands of people to the arts precinct in previous years.