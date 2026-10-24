Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

‘No more suffering for her’: Woman who had brain injuries in 2016 PMD accident dies 10 years later

Ang Liu Kiow died of coronary artery disease on Oct 14. Her son Wilson Leong (right) and husband Leong Loon Wah are pictured here in their home on Oct 20.

SINGAPORE – A woman who was hit by an e-scooter 10 years ago, which left her unable to speak, read or write, and needing help with eating, died on Oct 14.

Ang Liu Kiow, 64, a mother of three, died of coronary artery disease, a condition where vessels supplying the heart with blood become narrow or blocked.

Speaking to The Straits Times at their home on Oct 20, her elder son Wilson Leong, 32, said her death was very sudden.

On Sept 17, 2016, the housewife was hit by an e-scooter ridden by a 17-year-old boy in front of a bus stop at Pasir Ris Drive 1, leaving her in a coma for a month with severe brain injuries.

She had alighted from a bus and was walking to her bicycle to head home when the e-scooter knocked her down.

On July 17, 2018, it was reported that the teen had been riding the 14kg e-scooter at 15kmh when he collided into Ang.

He was given a two-week short detention order after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt. This meant he would not have a criminal record after being released. He was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

Ang Liu Kiow at home with her husband, Leong Loon Wah, in July 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE

After the accident, doctors warned Ang’s family that she would not recover fully.

On his mother’s sudden death, Wilson, who works in digital marketing, said: “She had a persistent fever four days prior, and she was sleeping a lot in her last days.”

He said that in the first five years after the accident, she underwent physiotherapy to strengthen the right side of her body, which was much weaker. She subsequently stopped because of age-related muscle loss.

He said: “But my mother was very resilient and tried not to let anything get her down.”

She would try to walk or go to the toilet on her own. But sometimes, she would slip and fall, and get injured.

There were also times when Ang would throw tantrums or yell out of frustration when her family could not understand her.

Ang’s husband of 37 years, Leong Loon Wah, said in Mandarin: “Seeing her like this was very heartbreaking. But I had to realise that this was now a different person with a different set of needs.”

He assumed the role of the primary caregiver, l ooking after her with their helper.

Leong recounted his favourite memories with his wife before the incident, when they would go grocery shopping, visit temples and cook.

Tearing up, he said: “As a caregiver, I had to be strong, especially mentally, the past 10 years. I could not afford to give up. I tried my best. My only priority was to take care of her better.”

The couple have another son, 26, and a daughter, 36.

After the accident, doctors had warned the family that Ang would not recover fully. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

On Oct 14, Ang’s husband, who works as a driver and technician, among other odd jobs, found her frothing at the mouth as he was leaving for work.

Her son said: “He always checks on her before leaving home at about 6.30am. But this time, her face was pale, and her breathing was very weak.”

Ambulance paramedics and medical personnel were unable to resuscitate her, and she died at Sengkang General Hospital.

Despite being awarded damages of $445,000 against the e-scooter rider, the Leongs said they did not receive a cent as the teenager did not have any assets and had not been insured.

In 2020, a mother-daughter duo started a fund-raising campaign for Ang, collecting about $164,000 in total, which her son said was a big blessing.

Family physician Lisa Chen, 54, said her daughter, Sophia Chiam, 18, who was 13 in 2020, was touched by the Leongs’ plight and started the campaign.

Chen said they were sad to hear of Ang’s death.

She said: “What started as a simple idea grew into something much bigger than we ever imagined, thanks to so many wonderful people who came together to help.

“We are grateful to everyone who made it possible, and hope the support brought Madam Ang and her family some comfort during those difficult years.”

PMD laws

Ang’s case highlighted the dangers personal mobility devices (PMDs) pose to the public, and it was discussed in Parliament.

On Jan 10, 2017, MPs Sitoh Yih Pin and Melvin Yong supported the then Active Mobility Bill to establish rules for public paths used by pedestrians, cyclists and PMD users.

The Bill also set safe speed limits, defined path types, and regulated e-scooters and power-assisted bicycles.

Both MPs mentioned Ang’s case as a reason for stricter enforcement against errant PMD riders.

The Bill was passed and came into effect on May 1, 2018.

Ang’s husband of 37 years, Leong Loon Wah, said in Mandarin: “Seeing her like this was very heartbreaking. But I had to realise that this was now a different person with a different set of needs.” ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Other laws have since been passed to improve safety on public paths.

On Feb 4, 2026, a Bill requiring mobility scooter users to obtain from June 1 a Certificate of Medical Need, with exemptions for certain groups, including seniors aged 70 and above, was passed.

And from Jan 1, 2029, all mobility scooters and motorised wheelchairs used on public paths must comply with a lower speed limit.

Police statistics showed that accidents involving power-assisted bicycles, motorised PMDs and personal mobility aids that caused injuries rose from 179 in 2021 to 252 in 2025.

Fatal accidents involving such devices dipped from five in 2021 to four in 2025.

Wilson said he hopes riders will be more careful.

He said: “We can’t change anything; it’s already been done. But we’re glad this incident improved PMD laws and regulations over the years.

“We are glad she passed peacefully, and there is no more suffering for her.”