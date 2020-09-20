Shelter for female ex-offenders gets presidential visit

President Halimah Yacob visited transitional shelter iCare Hub yesterday afternoon as part of her engagement with the community. The facility in Balestier offers a residential programme and social services support, such as counselling and therapy, for female former offenders as they rebuild their lives. More than 70 per cent of the residents are former drug abusers and the residents are aged between 20 and 65. During her visit, Madam Halimah toured the facility and met its residents and volunteers. At the event, the centre also shared how it addresses the accommodation needs of these women, as well as how it helps them find jobs and acquire the foundational skills needed to live a life free from drug addiction.