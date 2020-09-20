President Halimah Yacob visited transitional shelter iCare Hub yesterday afternoon as part of her engagement with the community. The facility in Balestier offers a residential programme and social services support, such as counselling and therapy, for female former offenders as they rebuild their lives. More than 70 per cent of the residents are former drug abusers and the residents are aged between 20 and 65. During her visit, Madam Halimah toured the facility and met its residents and volunteers. At the event, the centre also shared how it addresses the accommodation needs of these women, as well as how it helps them find jobs and acquire the foundational skills needed to live a life free from drug addiction.
Shelter for female ex-offenders gets presidential visit
Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 20, 2020, with the headline 'Shelter for female ex-offenders gets presidential visit'. Print Edition | Subscribe
