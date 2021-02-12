She used downtime in hotel sector to upgrade herself

As the hotel sector saw plunging occupancy rates when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit Singapore's shores last year, Ms Kimberly Tan decided to use the downtime to upgrade herself.

The senior guest relations officer at Shangri-la's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa took various courses under the Enhanced Training Support Package, which offers course fee subsidies for companies to upskill their workers.

These included short Workforce Skills Qualifications courses that taught her how to manage difficult situations involving guests, communicate effectively with her colleagues and project a professional image at the workplace.

"During that period, there weren't as many guests. I thought it was a good time to learn new skills and be better at my job so that when the industry opens up again, I would be able to contri-bute," said the 25-year-old, whose job involves engaging guests and ensuring that they have a plea-sant stay.

She added that the various Covid-19 budget measures, inc-luding the Solidarity Payment which gave all adult Singaporeans $600 in cash, and the $100 Soli-darity Utilities Credit have helped her family ride out the challen-ging period.

To support Singapore's pandemic response, Ms Tan also volunteered as an SG Clean Ambassador from May to November last year. Her duty was to remind the public to observe safety measures at hawker centres.

After the stint, she returned to the hotel and now helps to ensure that safety measures are in place.

"Being familiar with the rules, I can help to remind my colleagues and guests to observe them," she said. "I also used what I learnt during the courses to manage various work situations."

Ms Tan, who has been with Shangri-la's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa for about five years, remains optimistic about the future. "I have learnt a lot over the past year, and I am sure my experiences would be helpful in future."

Calvin Yang