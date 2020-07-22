She accompanies dying patients in their last moments

Nursing director Chin Soh Mun has pretty much seen it all in her 48 years in the profession, in roles ranging from acute to long-term care, but she has now found her true calling - palliative care at the Dover Park Hospice.

Ms Chin, 66, is a fervent believer that no one should be alone in their last moments, so her commitment to her patients goes beyond attending to their physical needs.

"It is about ensuring that their psycho-social and emotional needs are met, which requires a lot of experience and heart in the work (that we do), so it is crucial that we understand our patients beyond their illnesses," said Ms Chin.

She takes time to understand her patients as people - knowing the important milestones in their lives and their family dynamics - so that their last wishes can be fulfilled and they die in peace.

Despite the intense emotional demands of her day job, she goes even further by volunteering with the Dover Park Hospice's Vigil Programme, where she provides solace and comfort to patients in their final moments.

Volunteers are scheduled to sit with the patient day and night prior to their death.

"I strongly believe that no one should die alone, so I volunteered to accompany these patients - who are either alone or their loved ones are unable to be with them in their final hours," she said.

Another role involves overseeing plans to shift the hospice to the Integrated Care Hub at Health City Novena, which is expected to open next year.

The shift will increase the hospice's bed numbers from 50 to 100.

Ms Chin said: "Having started my career as a nurse in the paediatric ward during my training days and transitioning to a restructured hospital environment before moving into community nursing, my last eight years in palliative nursing has been an especially meaningful part of my career.

"It's as though I have completed my journey through various phases of life together with my patients."

Cheryl Tan