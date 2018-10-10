Made in Singapore: Shaping her future with clay

SINGAPORE - While studying fashion design in Japan in 2011, Singaporean Jeanette Adrienne Wee's passion for pottery was sparked by the strong culture in ceramic art there.

Even after she returned home, graduated from the National University of Singapore and started working, pottery was still very much on her mind.

So much so that she quit her job as an account manager last year to pursue her passion.

"I thought to myself that if I were to die the next day, I would always regret not doing something I love," she said.

Ms Wee, 27, now a full-time potter, hones her craft under the mentorship of renowned ceramist Iskandar Jalil. She credits him for teaching her to appreciate clay as a medium and helping her to think deeper about what she wants to create.

"I am still thinking about the style I want to achieve. I never want to be stagnant. I want to be always improving," said Ms Wee, who is currently exploring the style and form she wants for her next collection.

