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Senior Minister K. Shanmugam said some practical matters were discussed during his visit with the victims’ family.

SINGAPORE – Senior Minister K. Shanmugam said on Nov 18 that he recently visited the family of the couple who were killed in an accident in Tampines on Oct 29.

The accident involved a blue Audi that ploughed through the road divider and slammed into a motorcycle and another car in Tampines Avenue 12.

A motorcyclist and his pregnant wife, who was riding pillion, were taken unconscious to hospital, where they later died.

They couple, both aged 24, were buried next to each other at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on Oct 30 .

In a Facebook post on Nov 18, Shanmugam said they discussed “some practical matters and the way ahead” during his visit. He added that volunteers will continue to work with the family.

The couple had a six-year-old son, who Shanmugam said lives and goes to school in Chong Pang in Yishun .

The minister added in the Facebook post that Nee Soon GRC MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi , as well as teams from Malay and Muslim organisations, have visited the family and are helping them.

A car driver – Muhammad Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz, 30 – and his passenger fled the scene of the accident. Zulfiqar was handed nine charges on Oct 31 .

Family members had told The Straits Times at the burial that the couple were expecting a second child. A gag order was issued on the identities of the victims because of their son.

On Nov 3, Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng said in a Facebook post that he visited a different victim of the Oct 29 accident.