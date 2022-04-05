Shanmugam cites abuse of legal aid elsewhere

In an annex to his speech on the setting up of a public defender's office in Singapore, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam gave examples of abuse of criminal legal aid in other countries.

In Britain, cases where legal aid was spent on lengthy trials have caused public unhappiness.

•The trial of three men accused of the murder of policeman Andrew Harper cost taxpayers £465,000 in 2008. The trio were convicted of manslaughter.

•Ben Butler and his partner Jennie Gray, who were convicted of murdering Butler's six-year-old daughter, were granted nearly £1.5 million (S$2.7 million) in legal aid over 15 years.

There were also cases of rich defendants who received legal aid as their assets were frozen.

In 2012, one of them was London metals trading tycoon Virendra Rastogi, who owned a £6 million home and arrived in court every day in a chauffeur-driven car.

He received £5 million in criminal legal aid.

Mr Shanmugam first cited these cases in a 2020 statement, noting the public debate and outcry over abuse and escalating government costs of Britain's criminal legal aid schemes.

Since 2012, the British government has had to cut back on criminal legal aid funding, as costs had ballooned to more than half of its annual £2 billion legal aid bill.

In New Zealand, spending on legal aid rose from about NZ$111 million in 2006/2007 to NZ$173 million by 2009/2010 - an increase of nearly 56 per cent.

There was pushback against proposals to tighten the scheme, and the country's legal aid expenditure has remained at about NZ$150 million (S$141.5 million).