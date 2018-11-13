Shades from the past, but with an eye squarely on the future

Walking around Suntec City's convention centre for the 2018 Asean Summit and related meetings you cannot help but carry a sense of bemusement at the twists and turns of history.

This was the venue, a little more than two decades ago, for the inaugural summit of the World Trade Organisation, the successor to GATT. That late autumn in 1996, optimism was in the air with globalisation gathering pace. The East Asian economic miracle was toasted around the world and business and political leaders from the region walked with a spring in their step.

Little did they know of the harsh economic winter that lay in store a few months down the road.

The collapse of South Korea's Hanbo Steel in early 1997 was the first, but little recognised, warning shot. Then, everyone ran for cover as Thailand devalued the baht in July, aware of the contagion to follow. For two years the Asian economic flu was in rampage, roiling the Thai, South Korean, Indonesian and Malaysian economies and with plenty of collateral damage.

Indonesia's President Suharto lost power. So, after losing an argument with his boss about currency controls on the ringgit, did Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia - weeks after being recognised by TIME magazine as "the face of a new Asia".

Such are the unsparing ways in which economics and politics are intertwined.

On Tuesday (Nov 13), when Asean leaders gathered to hear Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong one big elephant in the room was whether rising nationalism, protectionist instincts in the major economies accompanied by deliberate moves to lengthen their domestic supply chains, and use of strategic muscle to ram through trade agreements - some with poison pill clauses that preclude the counterparty doing deals with rival economies - mean for the liberal economic order on which so much of regional prosperity was built.

Both Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad referred to it in their speeches. Noting that the international order is at a "turning point", Mr Lee noted in his summit-opening remarks that major powers are resorting to unilateral actions and bilateral deals, even explicity repudiating multilateral approaches and institutions. Asean states, he said, are being pulled in different directions.

Dr Mahathir, at an Asean business summit earlier on Tuesday, warned of the "domino effect" from trade tensions between the US and China. He said he feared it could spawn protectionist instincts in other developed countries.

Fast forward a decade from WTO's birth to Singapore's hosting of the Asean Summit in 2007.

The highlight of that meeting was the leaders' adoption of the Asean Charter, thus putting Asean on the road to being a "rules-based organisation".

The news that captured global attention that week was something else, though: Myanmar's steadfast refusal to have the UN secretary general's special envoy Ibrahim Gambari brief the Asean summit - then at the Shangri-La Hotel - on his talks with the military leadership about their handling of pro-democracy protesters.

Then-PM Thein Sein's hard message to his fellow Asean summiteers: "I will arrange the furniture in my home the way I see it. The rest of you have no say in the matter."

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was then still a political prisoner and both in private and openly, many spoke out for her, including then-Philippine President Gloria Arroyo.

Today, Ms Suu Kyi is the de facto leader of her nation - and on Tuesday night, took her place alongside other Asean leaders who did not, even for a moment, appear to question why a person with the title of State Counsellor and Foreign Minister should share the table with presidents and prime ministers.



Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at the opening ceremony of the 33rd Asean Summit at the Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre on Nov 13, 2018. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



As an issue, Myanmar hasn't gone away though, just morphed in a different direction. Today, it is no longer about the democracy movement there but its treatment of the Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State, most of whom have been forced to flee to Bangladesh.

In her public positions on the issue, Ms Suu Kyi has appeared as intransigent as the military leaders she replaced. In the process she has rebuffed the good offices of Ms Retno Marsudi, foreign minister of Indonesia, the world's biggest nation of Muslims and Asean's most populous country.

Privately though, she has proved slightly more amenable to counsel. Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, foreign minister of Asean Chair Singapore, has done some heavy lifting on the issue, even as he has taken care to work closely with Ms Retno and keep Malaysia briefed.

Dr Balakrishnan says Myanmar has taken pains to explain the situation to fellow Asean leaders at every meeting. In his assessment, it is now showing "real commitment" to begin work on repatriating some of the refugees.

A year ago, the commentariat saw three fault lines crossing Asean. There was, of course, the much discussed divide between continental Asean and maritime, or offshore Asean. Others thought the Rohingya and Marawi issues, particularly the former, brought forth questions of a "Muslim" Asean and non-Muslim Asean.

And finally, there was the economic divide - made stark by the uneven march of digital technology.

On Tuesday night, as Singapore embarked on the final milestone of its year as Asean chair, it could mark a measure of progress on tackling all these fronts. China has agreed with Asean to discuss a code of conduct for the South China Sea from a single negotiating text, underscoring Asean's resilience on an issue that proved divisive in the past. Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines have joined to launch their Our Eyes Initiative for sharing intelligence to meet terror threats. The Asean Smart Cities Network initiative holds much promise to level some of the digital divide within the grouping.

And there is a final thing. A decade ago, Asean leaders tended to privately grumble that Singapore's strategy - whether in economics or global politics - was to leapfrog the region.

After hearing Mr Lee on Tuesday night no one could have been left in any doubt about the Republic's abiding commitment to Asean as the cornerstone of its external policy.