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SGH warns of fake YouTube ad on eye drop product

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The claims made in the advertisement have not been verified by SGH.

The claims made in the advertisement have not been verified by SGH.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE GENERAL HOSPITAL

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Clay Lim

SINGAPORE – If you see a YouTube advertisement claiming that an eye drop product was developed by Singapore General Hospital (SGH), be on your guard: It may be a scam.

In a Facebook post uploaded at about 9pm on Nov 12, SGH clarified that the advertisement is not authorised or endorsed by SGH.

It added that the claims made in the advertisement have not been verified by SGH.

To avoid falling victim to potential scams, it said that the public should not click on suspicious links, provide personal or financial information.

The public should be wary of exaggerated health claims or products claiming to be endorsed by SGH or its staff and verify information through SGH’s official website and social media channels.

“SGH does not promote, advertise or endorse any specific brand or product, in accordance to the Healthcare Service Act,” the post added.

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