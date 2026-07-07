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SGH, NHG Health warn of fake ads promoting health products

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SGH said that the person featured in the advertisements is not an SGH employee, representative or affiliate.

SGH said that the person featured in the advertisements is not an SGH employee, representative or affiliate.

PHOTO: SGH/FACEBOOK

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Sherlyn Sim

  • SGH warns of fake ads showing a person in its healthcare uniform promoting health products, stating the individual is not an employee and the ads are unauthorised.
  • The hospital advises the public to be cautious when buying health products online and to consult healthcare professionals before purchase.
  • NHG Health also alerts about similar impersonation scams, while scammers use AI fraud, causing significant financial losses to victims.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Beware of fake advertisements featuring individuals dressed in Singapore General Hospital’s (SGH) or NHG Health garb to promote health products that have been circulating online, both institutions have warned.

In a Facebook post on July 7, SGH said it has become aware of advertisements on social media platforms that depict an individual dressed in its healthcare uniform to promote health products.

A photograph accompanying the post showed screenshots of two TikTok videos featuring a woman wearing an SGH laboratory coat and a SingHealth uniform.

SGH said that the person featured in the advertisements is not an SGH employee, representative or affiliate, and that the advertisements are not authorised by or affiliated with the hospital.

“SGH does not promote, advertise or endorse any specific brand or product, in accordance with the Healthcare Services Act,” it said.

The hospital added that members of the public should take caution when buying health products online. They can check with their doctor or healthcare professional to see if the product is suitable, and should avoid purchasing from unfamiliar or suspicious sources.

It also urged the public to be wary of exaggerated claims that falsely imply endorsements by SGH or its staff.

Separately, public healthcare provider NHG Health said in a Facebook post on July 6 that it is aware of videos circulating online that show an individual in its healthcare uniform claiming to be a healthcare professional or pharmacist selling medical products.

This individual is not an employee, representative or affiliate of NHG Health, it added.

NHG Health is one of Singapore’s three public healthcare clusters. Its integrated health system includes Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Woodlands Hospital, Yishun Community Hospital, the Institute of Mental Health, National Skin Centre, National Centre for Infectious Diseases and NHG Polyclinics, which operates 10 polyclinics.

Checks by ST found that the TikTok account highlighted by SGH in its Facebook post hosts several videos of the same individual dressed in various uniforms, including ones that bear the logos of local pharmacy chains.

In 2024, SGH had also warned the public of advertisements on social media platforms using its logo to promote health products.

Scammers have also used artificial intelligence to defraud Singaporeans. In one case, a person lost at least $4.9 million after falling for a scam involving the impersonation of senior government officials.

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Sherlyn Sim is a journalist at The Straits Times who covers breaking news and current events.

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