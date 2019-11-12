SGH job offer letters to people in India are fake, says hospital

SINGAPORE - Job offer letters bearing Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) name and logo sent to people in India are fake, the hospital said on Monday (Nov 11).

SGH said in a Facebook post that the letters were not issued by the hospital, and that it does not have a recruitment office or agent overseas.

The fake employment letters were not signed off by a signatory and lacked any details of the recipients, which the hospital said are telltale signs that the letters are fake.

One of the letters also incorrectly indicated that SGH is located in Bukit Merah. The hospital is in Outram Road.

Positions the fake employment letters offered include an assistant South Indian chef and an administrative department manager, with salaries pegged at $1,650 and $1,700 per month, respectively.

For these two roles, the fake letters told recipients that their employment would start this month.

The letter for the chef job said that the overtime pay would be $18 per hour and the employee is expected to work 48 hours a week.

The letter for the false manager position stated that the employee would have a performance review after six months of joining the hospital.

There were also grammatical and spelling errors in the letters.

For instance, one of the letters stated that the "employee will be providing with accommodation, transportation and medical help", while the other letter wrongly spelt the hospital's name as "Signapore general hospital" at one point.

On Oct 26, the hospital alerted the public to another scam circulated in its name.

A fake surgery invoice was sent to at least one person with the aim of borrowing money.

The fake invoice SGH shared in a Facebook post in October began with the heading "Description", followed by "Urgent payment of Mdm See of $23,000 was make by credit card no 1845 only for heart urgent transplants surgery @ surgery ward B2 today" .

The fake document said the total cost of the surgery was $23,600 and that the amount due was "$600,00".