SGH employee wins praise for helping elderly man off bridge

A 90-year-old man was stuck on an overhead bridge in Chinatown for three hours last Saturday, after he climbed a flight of stairs and suddenly lost strength in his legs.

Ms Felicia Lee, 62, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that her father was heading home at about 8am when the muscles in his legs cramped and "locked".

He was stranded on the overhead bridge near the myCK department store until a Singapore General Hospital (SGH) employee helped him down the stairs, she said.

Ms Lee's brother Jonathan left a post on SGH's Facebook page last Saturday to commend SGH housekeeper Isvari N. Veloo for her kind actions. He said that while concerned passers-by offered help, not many knew the best way to support his elderly father.

"Without her assistance and guidance, I think my sisters and our father would have been stranded on that bridge for a much longer time on a very humid and warm day," he wrote of Madam Veloo.

Ms Lee told The Straits times that her father was visiting her mother, who runs a porridge stall in Chinatown, that day.

Her family became aware that her father was in trouble after a passer-by recognised him, and came looking for her mother at her stall.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, Madam Veloo said she approached Mr Lee after she saw that nobody was able to help him for some time. By then, some of his family members were already there.

Mr Lee declined to get paramedics to help, so Madam Veloo came up with the idea of carrying him down the bridge with a chair.

"I thought of this as I remembered how I took care of my mother," said the 52-year-old, who has been with SGH for 16 years.

"He was able to sit on the chair, and, together with a few other people, we could slowly carry him down to the ground."

Although she does not have a Facebook account, she is aware of the post on SGH's page going viral.

As of yesterday afternoon, the post has received at least 3,600 likes and more than 1,100 shares.

Ms Lee, who works as a senior buyer in the aerospace industry, said her father has been resting at home since the incident. "We are really grateful for Madam Veloo's help, and it shows that we can be more gracious as a society and do more to help other people who are in need."