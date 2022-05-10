SG Extra Podcast: Is permanently banning cheating trainee lawyers from the Bar too harsh?

The team recaps Parliament updates on the recent revelations that 11 aspiring lawyers had cheated in the 2020 Bar exam known as Part B.

They also discuss the relaxed Covid-19 restrictions announced on April 22 and what that means for Singapore and workplace trends going forward.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang

