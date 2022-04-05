SG Extra Podcast: Why lowering fuel duties will be counterproductive for Singapore

In this week's episode, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced in Parliament that more support is on the way for households given the economic impact of the conflict in Ukraine, and some Budget measures will be rolled out earlier.

He noted that the war has contributed to a further spike in inflation around the world. Other factors, such as supply chain issues, have also contributed to rising prices.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang

