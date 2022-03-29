SG Extra Podcast: What to know about Singapore's easing of Covid-19 measures

In this podcast, we discuss what to expect from Singapore’s easing and reopening measures. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Singapore Editor
Updated
Published
41 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Goh and Melissa Hyak.

In this week's episode, with the latest wave of the virus subsiding, Singapore will double the group size limit to 10 people and allow up to 75% of employees who can work from home to return to their workplaces.

We discuss what to expect from Singapore’s easing and reopening measures.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang



