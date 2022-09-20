SG Extra Podcast: What Formula One's return means for fans, businesses and Singapore's economy

Singapore’s Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) industry is bouncing back strongly after being hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic, with around 25 events timed around the Formula One race, which returns this year. After a two-year break brought on by the pandemic, the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix F1 race will be held from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

In this week's episode, the team looks at what F1's return means for fans, businesses and Singapore's economy.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh

Follow SG Extra Podcast episodes every Tuesday here on our ST Podcasts channel:

Channel: https://str.sg/wukR

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3h

Spotify: https://str.sg/wukD

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Zakir Hussain's articles: https://str.sg/we4e

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!