SG Extra Podcast: How will Singapore manage the growing otter population?

The number of otters in Singapore has increased to 170 islandwide and the National Parks Board (NParks) is taking an integrated approach to managing their population, which includes relocating them and possibly sterilisation in the long term.

In this week’s episode, the team discusses what more can be done to manage the growing otter population here.

