SG Extra podcast: How will Singapore cope with its ageing population?

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Go and Bharati Jagdish.
As Singapore's population ages, the Ministry of Health aims to almost double the number of eldercare centres to 220 by 2025 and increase their scope of services. The team also discusses MOH’s plans to double the number of nursing home beds to more than 31,000 in the next 10 years.
Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3
Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang
