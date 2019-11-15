SFA suspends catering company for hygiene lapses, rodents and roaches sighted in kitchen

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency suspended a catering company's license on Friday (Nov 15) after multiple hygiene lapses were detected in an inspection of its premises.

Lapses at Namira Catering's premises at Shimei East Kitchen Bedok North included sightings of cockroaches and rodents in multiple places, as well as improper thawing of meat.

SFA said plastic crates and metal pots containing ready-to-eat food were placed directly on the floor of the premises.

The floor was stained with grime and food waste, SFA found during its inspection.

The catering company, which supplies minimarts, convenience stores, and provision shops with a variety of goods, has to dispose of all ready-to-eat and thawed food, and perishable food items following the suspension.

Namira Catering will be expected to clean and sanitise its premises, as well as its equipment and utensils.

The company must also rectify the identified lapses in the food preparation processes.

Food handlers will have to re-attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene course while the appointed food hygiene officer will have to re-attend and pass the Food Hygiene Officer course before resuming work, SFA said.

Food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements may be fined up to $5,000 for their offence.

In the case of a continuing offence, food operators may be fined up to $100 for each day or part thereof that it continues after a conviction.