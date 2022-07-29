SFA lifts suspension for popular Jian Bo kueh

Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh said in a Facebook post yesterday that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has lifted its suspension.

Tiong Bahru Tian Bo Shui Kueh, which owns the popular Jian Bo brand of chwee kueh (steamed rice cakes), was among nine kueh manufacturers whose operations were suspended by the food agency on Wednesday for having higher-than-permitted levels of sorbic or benzoic acid.

Both chemicals are used in food preservation and allowed in only the filling of kueh products, within permissible limits.

Mr Eric Ang, the brand's third-generation owner, told The Straits Times the lifting of the suspension came after his company's own laboratory tests showed that the products did not contain sorbic acid.

Jian Bo's Facebook post carried a screengrab of a letter with an SFA letterhead, which said that "the direction to manage food is hereby revoked", following the submission of its laboratory test report on Wednesday.

Mr Ang, 43, said: "We are relieved that the SFA has revoked our suspension so quickly. However, our reputation has been damaged, which is very sad for us."

He added that business collaborations with major convenience stores and hotels had been jeopardised after news of the suspension broke.

He said he was shocked to receive the initial notification from the SFA on the suspension. "We have always worked hand in hand with the SFA and they guide us as to which products can or cannot be used, so we can follow the government guidelines."

Some of Jian Bo's customers said they were happy that its products are available again.

Mr Sunny Tan, 46, a manager, said: "I was slightly taken aback (by the announcement of the suspension) as I have been eating their chwee kueh for about three years now.

"It's great that (the suspension has been lifted) as I don't need to search for another brand of chwee kueh when I feel like eating it."

Ms Celest Lim, 42, a communications manager, said: "The authorities are generally proactive and alert the public whenever there are such issues, so I was confident it would be resolved in due time.

"It's great news, as chwee kueh is comfort food for us every time we visit the Tiong Bahru food centre. With National Day around the corner, it's nice to know that a long-standing home-grown brand has recovered so quickly from this."