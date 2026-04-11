SFA lifts ban on import of pork products from Taiwan after African swine fever outbreak is contained

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The restrictions, which have been in place since Oct 25, were lifted on April 9.

SINGAPORE - A temporary ban on the import of pork and pork products from Taiwan has been lifted, after an African swine fever outbreak there was contained.

The Singapore Food Agency said in a notice on its website that restrictions, in place since Oct 25, 2025, were lifted on April 9.

Taiwan had in October 2025 reported an outbreak of African swine fever in a pig carcass in the city of Taichung.

The illness – which does not affect humans – is highly contagious and fatal for pigs.

Singapore’s National Parks Board and its Animal and Veterinary Service had imposed a temporary restriction on the importation of pork and pork products from Taiwan that had not been processed to inactivate the virus.

Samples of dead pigs at a farm in Taiwan’s Wuqi district tested positive for swine fever in October 2025, and at least 195 pigs were culled.

Taiwan has around five million pigs and the pork industry generates about NT$70 billion (S$2.9 billion) a year, official data shows.