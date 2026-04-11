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SFA lifts ban on import of pork products from Taiwan after African swine fever outbreak is contained

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A vendor cuts meat at a pork stall at a local traditional market in Keelung on October 23, 2025. Taiwan has culled dozens of pigs after detecting its first cases of African swine fever, with the agriculture ministry saying on October 23 no other infections have been detected elsewhere on the island.

The restrictions, which have been in place since Oct 25, were lifted on April 9.

PHOTO: AFP

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Sherlyn Sim

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SINGAPORE - A temporary ban on the import of pork and pork products from Taiwan has been lifted, after an African swine fever outbreak there was contained.

The Singapore Food Agency said in a notice on its website that restrictions, in place since Oct 25, 2025, were lifted on April 9.

Taiwan had in October 2025 reported an outbreak of African swine fever in a pig carcass in the city of Taichung.

The illness – which does not affect humans – is highly contagious and fatal for pigs.

Singapore’s National Parks Board and its Animal and Veterinary Service had imposed a temporary restriction on the importation of pork and pork products from Taiwan that had not been processed to inactivate the virus.

Samples of dead pigs at a farm in Taiwan’s Wuqi district tested positive for swine fever in October 2025, and at least 195 pigs were culled.

Taiwan has around five million pigs and the pork industry generates about NT$70 billion (S$2.9 billion) a year, official data shows.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.