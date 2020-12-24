SFA issues recall for pepper seed product

Bacteria that cause food poisoning have been detected in a black pepper seed product from Indonesia, prompting the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to direct the recall of all affected products.

The presence of Bacillus cereus exceeded microbiological standards stated in the Singapore Food Regulations during a routine sampling of the product, said SFA on Tuesday.

The affected product is in 50g and 90g bottles of Crab Brand Black Pepper Seed that expire on Nov 1, 2021, and Oct 1, 2021, respectively.

They were imported by Siem Trading, which has been directed to recall the affected bottles.

Eating food contaminated with the foodborne bacteria can result in abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. The bacteria are typically found in soil, vegetation, and in the intestinal tracts of insects and mammals.

Consumers who have bought the product are advised not to eat it, said SFA. Those who have eaten it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Affected parties can contact their point of purchase for inquiries.

Ang Qing