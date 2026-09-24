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SFA investigating online claims of dog meat being sold to consumers in Singapore

SFA said it has not approved any source of dog meat, and that illegally imported food products from unknown sources can pose a food safety risk.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating the alleged sale of dog meat to consumers in Singapore, after social media posts advertising various dishes and cuts of the meat surfaced online.

SFA has not approved any source of dog meat, it said in response to queries on Sept 24 , adding that all food imports must meet the agency’s requirements.

In a post shared in the Dogs Singapore Facebook group on Sept 23 , which has since been deleted, the user alleged that there had been a social media post offering various dog meat dishes for sale.

That post was said to be shared in a Vietnamese Facebook community group here.

“Vitamin gau gau” – a slang commonly used to refer to dog meat in Vietnam – was also mentioned, with claims that the meat was imported from Vietnam.

The dishes advertised included grilled and steamed meats, and ribs priced in Singapore dollars.

Other Facebook posts appear to show photos of meat cuts on display.

SFA said that meat and meat products can only be imported by licensed importers from SFA-accredited sources.

Illegally imported food products from unknown sources can pose a food safety risk, it added.

In its statement, SFA called on food importers and retailers to play their part in ensuring that food products brought into the country for sale comply with the agency’s import requirements and are safe for consumption.

Those found guilty of selling meat and meat products without a valid licence or import permit can be fined up to $50,000, or jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $100,000, or jailed for up to three years, or both .

Members of the public with concerns about food safety practices can report them to SFA through its online feedback form at https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback.