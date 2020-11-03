SFA directs recall of 2 'gluten-free' cereal products for containing the protein

SINGAPORE - Two cereal products which are labelled as gluten-free are being recalled for containing the protein, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Nov 3).

The products - Blue Frog Zesty Raspberry with Coconut & Toasted Almonds Gluten Free Cereal and Blue Frog Apricot with Vanilla & Hemp Heart Gluten Free Cereal - were imported into Singapore by Home & Health Distributors.

SFA has instructed the Singapore-based importer to recall these products after government agency Food Standards Australia New Zealand stated that they were recalled in the two countries for containing an undeclared gluten allergen.

The affected raspberry cereal packages bear the best-before dates of Feb 13, 2021, to Aug 6, 2021. The apricot cereal packets bear the best-before dates of Feb 19, 2021, to Aug 6, 2021.

Those who are allergic to gluten should not eat these cereal products and seek medical advice if they have concerns, added the agency.

Under the Sale of Food Act, cereals containing gluten must be clearly labelled to protect public health.

Consumers can contact the importer on 9160-9443 for an exchange or refund of the affected products.