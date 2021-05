After stricter Covid-19 measures came into effect on May 16, Ms Luluk, an Indonesian domestic worker, was told by her employer to stay home on her days off amid the health risks posed by the recent surge in cases.

Although she is supposed to be paid if she works on her rest days, the 47-year-old, who declined to give her full name, said her employer had asked her to perform chores such as doing laundry and preparing meals without paying extra.