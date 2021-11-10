Several inmates, staff test positive

Several inmates and staff of Institution A1 of Changi Prison Complex have tested positive for Covid-19 as at yesterday, said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS).

Affected housing units in Institution A1 have been locked down to prevent further spread of the virus, said SPS.

Its statement came after drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who is facing execution, tested positive for Covid-19. He is housed in Institution A1.

SPS said he had transient contact with two staff who had tested positive.

It added that as at Sunday, 97 per cent of eligible inmates have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 90 per cent have had both doses.

A total of 99.5 per cent of the staff have had both doses of the vaccine, said SPS.

It added that as part of safe management measures, staff and partners entering prison facilities must undergo antigen rapid tests (ART) twice weekly, while external personnel entering prisons on an ad hoc basis are required to undergo an ART prior to each entry.

A cluster of Covid-19 infections was reported at Changi Prison Complex in May, and was traced to a 39-year-old man who worked as a chef at Institution A5.

SPS said on July 8 that all 13 inmates who had worked in the same kitchen and contracted Covid-19 had recovered.

Goh Yan Han