Several injured in Sembawang crash

Two cars and a bus were involved in a traffic accident in Sembawang yesterday morning, leaving several people injured.

The Straits Times understands that a driver, who is suspected to have fled the scene after the incident, was arrested by the police yesterday evening in relation to the case.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital following the accident.

The crash happened at the junction of Gambas Avenue and Sembawang Road at 10.20am.

The driver of one of the cars told Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News that he and his wife, who injured her ankle, were taken to hospital.

The 50-year-old private-hire driver was on his way to Woodlands with his family at the time.

He said the force of the collision with the other car made him feel like his car could turn turtle, and caused him to eventually crash into the bus.

"My daughter is fine. I asked my friend to take her home after the incident," he said. "I felt unwell."

Photos taken at the scene show debris strewn on the road and the bonnets of both cars heavily damaged.