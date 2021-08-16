Seventh heaven after birth of S'pore's first giant panda cub

Singapore's first giant panda cub was born on Saturday at the River Safari at about 7.50am, to parents Kai Kai and Jia Jia.

The cub, which weighs about 200g and has yet to be named, was conceived after seven attempts by its parents since 2015.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was delighted by the birth of the panda cub, and congratulated the Wildlife Reserves Singapore team.

He wrote on Facebook: "It is famously difficult for pandas in captivity to reproduce. Pandas have only a narrow window each year to conceive... Their keepers deserve kudos for this difficult and rare accomplishment, and for persevering despite previous failures."