Seventh fugitive arrested over links to Cambodia-based scam syndicate targeting Singaporeans

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SINGAPORE – A Singaporean who was among 36 suspects wanted for being a member of a Cambodia-based scam syndicate has been arrested following his deportation from Vietnam.

Lam Yong Yan, 27, is the seventh person to be arrested over ties to the syndicate believed to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore victims.

The syndicate is believed to be linked to at least 528 scam cases involving more than $53 million in losses.

It operated from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, and was disrupted during a joint operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Cambodian National Police on Sept 9, 2025.

As part of ongoing investigations, the SPF had earlier issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the syndicate.

Lam will be charged on Nov 7, said the police in a statement on Nov 6.

He was detained by Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security for immigration offences on Nov 19, said the police.

After investigations by the ministry , Lam was deported to Singapore and arrested on his arrival on Nov 6.

He will be charged with facilitating the commission of a serious offence, in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised crime group.

If found guilty, he could face jail time of up to five years, a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

The director of Singapore’s Criminal Investigation Department, Julius Lim, expressed his appreciation to the Vietnamese authorities.

“We deeply appreciate the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam for their strong support and close cooperation in securing Lam Yong Yan’s return to Singapore,” he said.

“Those who prey on victims in Singapore should know that crossing borders does not put them beyond the reach of the law. The SPF will work with our international partners to hold them accountable, however far they go,” he added.