Seven vehicles collide at Pasir Ris junction; woman driver taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old woman driver was taken to hospital on Thursday (June 25) after she was injured in an accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 8 and Pasir Ris Drive 1.

The accident involved four cars, a taxi, a motorcycle, and a lorry.

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were both alerted to the incident at 11.25am.

The woman was trapped in her car, which overturned after colliding with another car. Two more vehicles - a taxi and a lorry - were then involved in the collision. Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that another car and a motorcycle were also involved, but no further details were provided.

Three drivers managed to pull the woman, who was conscious, out of her car. She was then taken to Changi General Hospital in an SCDF ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.