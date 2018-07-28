Seven opposition parties discuss forming a new coalition, invite former PAP MP Tan Cheng Bock to be leader

SINGAPORE - Seven Singapore opposition parties have come together to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition to contest the next general election, led by former People's Action Party MP and presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock.

In a news release, the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) said that six other opposition parties were present at a meeting hosted at the SDP headquarters on Saturday (July 28).

These were: the People's Power Party (PPP), the Democratic Progressive Party, the Reform Party, the National Solidarity Party, the Singaporeans First Party, and former NSP chief Lim Tean, who has applied to form a new party - the People's Voice Party.

At the meeting, SDP Secretary-General Chee Soon Juan proposed that Dr Tan lead the coalition , given his experience and leadership. He also called for a joint resolution on the matter to be signed by opposition parties, although this was not signed on Saturday.

Dr Tan, 78, who attended the meeting as an observer, said: "If you want me to lead, then we must think of (the) country first. If we go in, we must go in as a team."

Dr Tan, a PAP MP of 26 years, lost the 2011 Presidential Election by 7,382 votes or 0.35 per cent. The four-corner election was won by Dr Tony Tan.

The largest opposition party, the Workers' Party, was not at the meeting. When contacted, WP did not comment on its plans for the proposed coalition, or whether it was invited to the meeting.

A spokesman for Dr Tan said that he is currently not a member of a political party. When contacted, PPP Secretary-General Goh Meng Seng said that it is too early to comment on whether he needs to join one of the parties in order to run in the next General Election, due by April 2021.

He added that discussions on an opposition coalition have been going on "for a long time" - since 2015 at least.

In the press statement, Dr Chee said that the SDP has no intention to lead the coalition effort. "Rather, we see our role as a facilitator, of doing our part to contribute towards a common and greater good," he said.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lim said: "Our alliance must strive to form the next Government in the upcoming general election. We must offer real change to better the lives of Singaporeans."

Asked if the move was inspired by Malaysia's Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the former prime minister who had led a coalition of opposition parties to secure a shock election victory in May, Mr Lim said: "The Malaysian election is a continuation of the global trend of the last two years, which shows that people want change. I don't believe that phenomenon is confined only to the West or to Malaysia."

The Straits Times understands that the Singapore People's Party, led by opposition veteran Chiam See Tong, was invited to the meeting on Saturday but did not send a representative.

The last opposition coalition was the Singapore Democratic Alliance, in the lead up to the 2001 general election. It has since faded away, after NSP and Mr Chiam left the coalition.

The Straits Times has asked Dr Tan for comment.