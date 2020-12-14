Seven new Covid-19 cases, all imported

Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,320.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases in the community or within workers' dormitories.

MOH said the seven imported cases comprised one permanent resident (PR), one work pass holder, four work permit holders and a dependant's pass holder.

The PR, a 13-year-old girl, returned from India.

Of the five employed here, one is a 33-year-old work pass holder. She is an Indian national who arrived from India.

The other four working here are work permit holders. One of them, a 38-year-old Filipina, arrived from the Philippines.

Two work permit holders are Indian nationals from India - a 34-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman.

The last work permit holder is a 26-year-old Indonesian woman who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining imported patient is a dependant's pass holder - a 36-year-old Indonesian woman who arrived from Indonesia.

Update on cases New cases: 7 Imported: 7 (1 permanent resident, 1 work pass holder, 4 work permit holders, 1 dependant's pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 0 (0 unlinked cases) Active cases: 83 In hospitals: 21 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 62 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,193 Discharged yesterday: 11 TOTAL CASES: 58,320

All seven were asymptomatic when they were tested for Covid-19.

The ministry said epidemiological investigations are in progress, adding that all identified close contacts of the patients have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

MOH also said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With 11 cases discharged yesterday, 58,193 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 21 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 62 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Ng Keng Gene