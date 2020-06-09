Seven more places added to list visited by Covid-19 cases

Seven more places were added yesterday to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of places visited by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious.

A confirmed case was at Tan-glin Mall on May 29 from 1.05pm to 1.35pm.

On the same day, another case was at Block 82 Marine Parade Central from 6pm to 6.30pm.

Another case visited Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre at Block 254 Jurong East Street 24 from 9am to 11am on May 30.

Two confirmed cases visited two Giant supermarkets in Woodlands on May 30, one at Woodlands North Plaza at Block 883 Woodlands Street 82 from 5.10pm to 5.40pm, and the other at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 from 10.30pm to 11pm.

Last Tuesday, a confirmed case was at Korean fast-food restaurant Jinjja Chicken in Clementi Mall between 5pm and 5.30pm, while another visited IMM last Wednesday between 7pm and 9pm.

While there is no need to avoid these places, those who have gone there should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date they visited, said MOH.

A total of 386 new Covid-19 cases were announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 38,296.

There were two unlinked community cases: a 26-year-old Singaporean and a 59-year-old work pass holder from Switzerland.

Both men were symptomatic and had been tested after seeking medical treatment at public health preparedness clinics.

The remaining 384 new cases were migrant workers staying in dormitories.

There were no imported cases, and 99 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

Four new clusters emerged in dormitories at 216 Tagore Lane, 9B Tech Park Crescent, 16 Tech Park Crescent and 115 Tuas View Walk 1.

Update on cases

New cases: 386 Imported: 0 In community: 2 (1 Singaporean; 1 work pass holder) In dormitories: 384 Active cases: 12,903 In hospitals: 269 (4 in ICU) In community facilities: 12,634 Deaths: 25 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 9 Total discharged: 25,359 Discharged yesterday: 482 TOTAL CASES: 38,296

The daily average for new community cases has increased to nine in the past week from three the week before.

In the same period, the number of unlinked cases has also increased, from an average of two cases each day in the week before to four each day in the past week.

Another 482 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 25,359.

Currently, 269 patients are still in hospital, with four in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 12,634 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Singapore has seen 25 deaths from Covid-19. Nine who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than seven million people.

More than 406,000 people have died.

Clara Chong