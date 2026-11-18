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Seven men to be charged over casino chip thefts, fake winning claims in Singapore

Casino operators caught on to most of the offences and called the police, resulting in the immediate arrest of six of the suspects at the scene.

SINGAPORE – A pair who allegedly worked together to swipe chips and a gambler accused of posing as the winner on 25 separate bets are among seven men set to be charged in court on Nov 19 over casino offences involving more than $10,000.

The suspects, aged between 27 and 39, were allegedly involved in six separate cases of cheating and chip theft between March and August, the police said in a statement on Nov 18.

In one of the cases, two men, aged 30 and 31, allegedly teamed up between March 12 and 17 to trick casino dealers into paying them other patrons’ winning wagers, dishonestly obtaining casino chips.

The 31-year-old man also stole casino chips belonging to other patrons, while the 30-year-old man acted as a lookout.

Further investigations revealed that both men had also independently claimed winnings belonging to other patrons, the police said.

The total amount involved across all cases amounted to about $3,000.

The 30-year-old man will be charged with four counts of cheating at play and theft offences, while his accomplice will be charged with eight counts of cheating at play, theft, theft in dwelling and dishonest misappropriation of property offences.

In a second case that occurred between April 26 and May 14, a 27-year-old man is believed to have deceived casino dealers by posing as the winner of other gamblers’ bets on 25 occasions.

He dishonestly obtained winnings amounting to about $2,300, the police said.

The man also attempted to obtain winnings belonging to other patrons on two other occasions.

The 27-year-old suspect will be charged with two amalgamated counts of cheating at play by means of fraudulent representation.

The remaining four cases occurred between May 17 and Aug 15.

Between May 17 and May 31, a 28-year-old man is believed to have claimed $345 in others’ winnings across three occasions and stole $295 worth of wagered chips on nine separate occasions. He faces one amalgamated cheating charge and one amalgamated theft charge.

Between June 5 and June 7, a 32-year-old man allegedly stole $250 in casino chips on 21 separate occasions and falsely claimed a $20 winning bet. He will be charged with one amalgamated count of theft and one count of cheating at play through fraudulent representation.

On Aug 9, a 31-year-old man allegedly placed late wagers at gaming tables twice, deceiving casino dealers into paying him $1,400 in casino chips.

On another occasion, he raised his hand to falsely claim another player’s $700 winning wager.

He faces three counts of cheating at play.

Between Aug 9 and Aug 15, a 39-year-old man allegedly claimed other patrons’ winning bets 13 times to collect about $1,980, and attempted to claim another $200 once.

He faces two cheating-related charges.

Casino operators caught on to most of these offences and called the police, resulting in the immediate arrest of six of the suspects at the scene.

Those convicted of cheating at play under the Casino Control Act face up to seven years in jail, a fine not exceeding $150,000, or both.

Theft in dwelling carries a punishment of up to seven years in jail and a fine, while theft carries up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.

Those found guilty of dishonest misappropriation can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The police said they remained committed to keeping Singapore’s casinos free from criminal influence.

“Those who engage in criminal activities in the casinos will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” they said.