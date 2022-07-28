Serving up cell-based pork dumplings, cricket cookies

In the Chin Bee area in Jurong, a laboratory has been cooking up pork dumplings, wantons and bao.
But no pigs were killed in the making of these Asian bites, as cultured pig cells were used instead.
