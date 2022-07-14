Services resume on YouTrip payment platform following server outage

SINGAPORE - Services on Singapore payment platform YouTrip have resumed, after a server outage disabled its top-up feature on Wednesday (July 13).

YouTrip users reported being unable to make top-ups and convert currencies via the app, which has been around since 2018.

The outage, which appeared to have started on Wednesday morning, frustrated YouTrip users, especially travellers who relied on the multi-currency travel wallet to make payment overseas.

According to a notice on YouTrip's app seen by The Straits Times, the currency exchanges and top-up functions were unavailable during the server outage.

Responding to ST's queries on Wednesday night, YouTrip said: "We experienced a server outage which disabled our top-up feature earlier today. The function has now resumed as our team has fixed the issue.

"We expect some of our users to experience intermittent delay in transaction display within the YouTrip app as our server recovers, but all transactions will continue to be completed successfully as per normal."

A notice on the app said users can expect a temporary delay of up to three hours for their transactions to be displayed, but any top-up, exchange or transactions will be safely completed.

It added that users were still able to safely transact and make payments with their YouTrip card during the server outage.

"We would like to reassure all users that their money and data are safe. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused."