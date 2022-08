Ang Mo Kio residents affected by the Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) will now have the option of applying for a new flat in the same estate.

In a Build-To-Order sales exercise this month, up to 10 per cent of flats at the Central Weave @ Ang Mo Kio BTO project will be set aside for priority allocation for eligible households. That includes residents affected by Sers. If the number of applications is within 10 per cent of the flat supply, all applicants will be able to book a flat.