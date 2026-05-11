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Serangoon NPC, which is undergoing renovation, will be retained as a larger operational base and will reopen on July 6 with a refurbished self-help area for the public to lodge reports.

SINGAPORE – Two neighbourhood police centres (NPCs) in Serangoon and Hougang will be merged on July 6 to optimise resources, the police said on May 11.

The merger between Serangoon and Hougang NPCs is part of efforts to transform front-line operations to better address evolving security challenges and community needs, the police added.

Serangoon NPC, which is undergoing renovation, will be retained as a larger operational base and will reopen on July 6 with a refurbished self-help area for the public to lodge reports.

Hougang NPC’s service counter, meanwhile, will be closed for renovations on July 6 and reopen as Hougang West Neighbourhood Police Post. T he existing Hougang Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP) will be renamed Hougang East NPP, tentatively by the fourth quarter of 2027.

The merger will allow the police to organise larger-scale community policing events and boost coordination and control when dealing with more complex crime cases, the authorities said.

There will be no changes to police presence and incident response in Serangoon and Hougang estates.

The transformation of police front-line operations includes plans to progressively increase the number of police cameras to more than 200,000 islandwide , including in and around Serangoon and Hougang estates.

“While Hougang NPC is under renovation, residents can lodge reports for non-emergency cases online or at Hougang NPP’s self-help kiosk,” the police said.

Residents can also visit Ang Mo Kio South NPC if they require in-person counter services.

For emergencies, residents should call 999.