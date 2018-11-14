Sentosa to host first Pikachu Night Parade outside Japan in December

SINGAPORE - Pokemon fans can look forward to catching Pikachu in action next month at a Pikachu Night Parade as part of Sentosa's Island Lights event.

The inaugural Pikachu Night Parade, the first outside Japan, will feature nine life-sized Pikachu dolled up in lights as they march and dance to music on a 100m route at Palawan Beach, said Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 14).

Visitors will be able to line the Palawan Beach Walk to watch the spectacle. The parade will go past the Palawan Kidz City and Palawan Pirate Ship attractions, which will be decorated with other Pokemon favourites such as Eevee.

The parades will take place from 7.30pm on Dec 14 to 16 and Dec 21 to 23. Island Lights, which features art installations and was previously known as Pop Up Night, will run from 7pm on Friday, to Dec 31.

Other highlights at the event include installations such as ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) Wonderland, a multi-sensory interactive exhibit by local artist Yang, as well as Sam Lo's Betelgeuse Supernova, which features logic-defying structures designed with reflective surfaces.

They are among 10 eclectic installations that will be on Palawan Beach.

Ms Lynette Ang, chief marketing officer for SDC, said: "By taking advantage of the landscape at Palawan Beach, Island Lights will be a great addition to our island's existing variety of night offerings, from dining options to attractions such as Palawan Pirate Ship that continue to stay open after 6pm."