Sentosa Development Corporation to get new CEO from June 1

SINGAPORE - A new chief executive will be appointed to the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) on June 1.

In a statement on Wednesday (May 6), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said that Ms Thien Kwee Eng, 49, will take on the role after SDC's current chief executive, Mr Quek Swee Kuan, 55, retires from public service on May 31 to pursue his personal interests.

Ms Thien, who is currently the executive vice-president of the Economic Development Board (EDB), will also be appointed as a member of the SDC and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) boards with effect from June 1.

Mr Quek will step down as a board member from both boards on May 31.

Ms Thien oversees EDB's global customer experience, marketing and public affairs and investment facilitation activities. In her role, she started a new operating model that expanded EDB's reach and engagement of companies and laid the foundation for the board's new marketing infrastructure.

She has also held leadership roles in investment promotion and industry development across various sectors during her time in EDB. These sectors include consumer and lifestyle businesses, health and wellness, as well as info-comm and media.

Ms Thien also serves on the board of the Singapore Food Agency, DesignSingapore Council and Women's Forum Asia. She was conferred the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2017.

Mr Quek was appointed as the chief executive of SDC on Oct 1, 2015.

His public sector career spans 26 years, and he has also worked at EDB and STB.

Under his tenure, SDC reorganised and developed a strategic business framework to strengthen Sentosa's value proposition and increase local and foreign visitor numbers.

He also spearheaded the development of the SentosaBrani Masterplan and other key initiatives, including a year-round calendar of attractions to transform Sentosa into an award-winning "day-to-night" destination.

Mr Lee Chuan Teck, Permanent Secretary of Development for MTI, thanking Mr Quek for his leadership and invaluable contributions to SDC, said: "He has played a pivotal role in anchoring Sentosa as a leading leisure destination that appeals to both local and foreign visitors.

He added: "(Ms Thien) has been with EDB for many years and knows the attraction and retail sector well. I am confident she will lead SDC and their partners to cope with the current challenges and emerge even stronger."