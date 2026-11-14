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Seniors take to the water in Singapore’s first dragon boat race for older adults

Singapore’s first dragon-boat championships dedicated to older adults at the Water Sports Centre on Nov 13, 2026 brought together 260 participants aged between 60 and 88 from NTUC Health’s Active Ageing Centres.

SINGAPORE – A steady drumbeat thudded across the basin at the Water Sports Centre in Kallang on Nov 13, 2026 as rows of seniors in matching jerseys dug their paddles into the water, eyes locked on the finish line.



The goal: cover 200m faster than every other boat.

In all, 260 seniors aged 60 to 88 took part in Singapore’s first dragon boat championships for older adults, with 26 teams from NTUC Health Active Ageing Centres (AACs) racing across five heats.

The event was part of the Singapore Regatta Waterfest 2026, organised by NTUC Health and the Kallang with Sport Singapore and the Singapore Dragon Boat Association,

It grew out of a three-year programme that paired National Junior College dragon boat students with seniors from NTUC Health’s centres.

“We started hearing how excited the seniors were about dragon boating,” says Lily Yeo, head of NTUC Health Active Ageing Centres.



She recalled an 84-year-old woman whose family warned her it was too dangerous. Her reply? “If I don’t join, when will be the next opportunity?”



Ms Yeo said the aim goes beyond fitness.

“There is a very negative perception of ageing, and an assumption that once you’re old, you shouldn’t do certain things. It’s not so much about the exercise, but about trying something new. That gives them the confidence to take on even more,” she said.

Lam Hang Thong (left), 88, the oldest participant in Singapore’s first dragon-boat championships dedicated to older adults, poses with his NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre (Redhill) teammates after their race at the Water Sports Centre on Nov 13, 2026. SPH Media Limited

At 88, Lam Hang Thong from NTUC Health AAC (Redhill) was the oldest paddler on the water.



The former electronics plant operator, who retired at 60, visits the AAC near his home five times a week and signed up after a staff member encouraged him to. He rarely exercised in his younger days but enjoyed occasional fishing trips. As a boy in a kampung, he rowed a sampan with friends.

“I know how to swim, so I am not scared to get into the water,” said the grandfather of three in Mandarin.



His team trained for two hours every Monday morning over 12 weeks.

Programme associate Megan Chan, 29, who drums for the team, rallied the nine senior paddler just before the race. A steersperson who is not a senior guided the boat.

“If you feel lost, look at my hand or look at your team members. One, two. My hand go up, your hand also go up. Let’s go Redhill!” she shouted, as they threw their hands into the air.

Lam admitted to feeling nervous.

“I am scared that we will not be in sync. If one person is fast and another is slower, the boat won’t move fast,” he said.

Redhill lined up against Kampung Admiralty, Kampung Kembangan, Whampoa and Bedok North in a five-boat race. When the horn sounded, Kampung Kembangan surged ahead and was first past the 50m mark.

Redhill finished fourth in 1 minute and 32 seconds.

Lam’s teammate M. Ramasamy, 79, was disappointed but shrugged it off.

“This is my first time paddling, and I had a lot of fun,” he said.



Lam was also unfazed.

“This is just an event for us to test our physical ability. We did not go in expecting to win anything.”

Yeo said the placing was secondary.

“The important thing is they show up for every training, and they form very good teamwork and relationships,” she said.



NTUC Health Serangoon Central AAC took top honours, crossing the finish line in 1 minute 17 seconds. The top three teams received trophies and medals, while the remaining competitors each took home a participation medal.

Peggy Ong, 83, drumming for the Geylang Serai Active Ageing Centre team during Singapore’s first dragon-boat championships dedicated to older adults at the Water Sports Centre on Nov 13, 2026. SPH Media Limited

“I think we won because we were one. We worked hard to be in sync,” said Siti Aznah, 69, whose winning team had trained weekly since August.

Lam had reservations about the experience.



“I don’t think dragon boating is very suitable for seniors, because we’re out under the hot sun and the boat is a little unstable. We even fell into the water once during practice,” he said with a laugh.



Still, he would encourage other seniors to give the sport a try.

“If you don’t, you’ll never know what you’re capable of, though you do have to know your own physical limits.”