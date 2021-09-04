Seniors can get booster doses as early as this month

Seniors should receive a booster dose of a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine six to nine months after completing their two-dose vaccination regimen, while those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine two months after their second dose.

Announcing this yesterday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said his ministry accepted the recommendations of the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination to give booster shots to these groups.

This means the first lot of people aged 60 and above who completed their original vaccination regimen around March this year will be eligible for their third dose later this month, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Seniors are at risk of severe Covid-19 infection and may develop a lower immune response from their two-dose regimen, it said. "This is coupled with the expected decline of their immunity over time, as many were vaccinated earlier."

The third doses are to ensure continued high levels of protection against infection and severe disease from Covid-19, and to reduce the possibility of spikes in infections and more people falling severely ill, MOH said.

People who are immunocompromised, which includes those on cancer treatment and transplant patients, have a blunted immune response to vaccination and are also at a higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

These individuals will be contacted by their healthcare providers, as they would likely have regular follow-up sessions with their doctors, said Mr Ong.

MOH said that although evidence globally and locally continues to show that vaccines are very effective in reducing severe illness and death, there has also been emerging data on the waning of vaccine efficacy against infection with time.

"With the more transmissible Delta variant, it is not likely that countries can achieve herd protection without a very high population vaccination rate of well over 90 per cent," it said.

Mr Ong noted that with the waning immunity provided by vaccines and increasing breakthrough infections, a number of countries have commenced vaccine booster programmes.

"This is to pre-empt a very sharp rise in breakthrough infections, which can still mean, in absolute terms, many people can fall very sick or die," said Mr Ong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19. "This is especially relevant to the elderly and to other higher-risk groups."

He urged all seniors contacted by their healthcare providers to come forward for their third dose of vaccination. He added that the expert committee was studying the effectiveness of using a different vaccine as a booster from the vaccine used in the first two doses.

MOH said that the additional dose recommendations for immunocompromised individuals, seniors aged 60 years and above, and residents of aged-care facilities are aligned with the vaccination measures adopted in countries such as Israel and Germany.

The expert committee had reviewed the available evidence, including on the safety and efficacy of booster doses administered around the world.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also approved a third dose for immunocompromised individuals and is considering its recommendation for seniors, MOH added.