Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean to travel to Qatar, Morocco from Nov 17 to 23 on working visits

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be in Qatar and Morocco from Sunday to Saturday (Nov 17 to 23) on working visits.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press statement, Mr Teo will visit Doha from Sunday to Tuesday, during which he will engage senior Qatari leaders, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality and Environment Engineer Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Subaie, Speaker of the Shura Council Ahmed Bin Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, and Adviser to the Emir for National Security Mohammed Al Misnad.

Mr Teo will also attend a reception with Singaporeans based in Qatar.

He will then travel to Morocco from Wednesday to Saturday, where he will meet Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani, Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit, Minister of Habous and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq, and other senior Moroccan leaders.

On his visit, SM Teo will be accompanied by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, MPs Christopher de Souza and Sitoh Yih Pin, and officials from the MFA, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and other agencies.