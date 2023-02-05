Senior cuts medication dosage after staying active

SINGAPORE - He did not bother about eating healthy or working out. And despite being diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol as far back as 2009, Mr Abdul Rahman Kadir, now 66, did not keep to his medication regime in the past.

“When my medication was finished, I did not go to the polyclinic to top up because the queues were very long,” said Mr Kadir, who added that he also had a sweet tooth, and liked to have sugary food.

Then one day in 2018, his lifestyle choices caught up with him. He fainted and was admitted to hospital. It was then that he discovered that he had kidney failure and was required to go for dialysis three times a week.

The doctor told Mr Kadir to get more active, as his health was worsening. Determined to take better care of himself, he started attending exercise programmes at the active ageing centre run by Care Corner near his one-room rental flat in Woodlands.

Mr Kadir initially found the programmes – which included exercises like leg raises and standing on one leg – too intense, as he had never worked out before. But he persevered, and his resolve bore fruit after a few months.

“My health is better and I feel my legs are stronger. Last time, I had to rely on a wheelchair to move around, but now I can move around with just a walking stick. If I didn’t exercise and just sat on my wheelchair, my legs would have been even weaker,” said Mr Kadir.

He started attending the classes five times a week, and began avoiding oily food and excessive salt when he cooked. During a routine follow-up consultation with his doctor last April, he was told that his health had improved to the extent that he could reduce the dosage for his diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol medication.

“The medication I took would give me side effects like giddiness. But with a lower dosage, I don’t feel anything (wrong) now,” he said. The exercise classes at the active ageing centre that he once struggled with are now the highlights of his day.

The centres are key nodes in the community for the elderly to connect, attend active ageing programmes and get care referral services. As part of a renewed push to help seniors age gracefully under the 2023 action plan for successful ageing, Singapore is set to almost double the number of such centres to 220 from the current 119 by 2025.

Mr Kadir says that his regular visits to the active ageing centre have also improved his emotional and mental health. The divorcee, who lives alone, said he used to keep to himself in the past and spend his days watching television and reading newspapers at home.

“When I was alone, I would think about sad things of the past, like my financial problems and family quarrels,” he said.

But then he started to make friends at the exercise classes and his mood lifted. He no longer dwells on the dark days gone by.

“The centre changed my life. If not for it, I’d just be staying all day at home. I didn’t know how to approach people when I first moved here, but at the centre, I can now make friends easily.”

And he feels far fitter, too.