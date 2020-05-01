Sengkang hospital supporting workers who helped build it

The S11 Dormitory in Punggol is Singapore's largest Covid-19 cluster, with over 2,400 cases to date.

It is supported by Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore's newest hospital, which is just 3km away.

Some of the S11 residents had in fact helped to build the Sengkang hospital, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday, as he paid tribute to migrant workers and thanked them for their contributions to Singapore in his May Day message.

"One worker who was hospitalised told his doctor that he had laid the tiles in the ward he was staying in. The Sengkang hospital medical team were moved. They were happy to be able to give back directly to the workers," PM Lee said.

"May Day is a day of celebration for all workers, including migrant workers. I too send my thanks and good wishes to all migrant workers in Singapore, for what you have built and contributed here."

PM Lee noted that there were still many Covid-19 cases in the migrant worker dormitories. "Fortunately, most of them are mild, probably because the workers are young. Nevertheless, we are doing everything we can for their health and welfare."

He noted that the Government has assigned medical teams from hospitals to provide support in the dorms.

In his speech, PM Lee also acknowledged that the circuit breaker measures have been difficult for everyone, as the restrictions have disrupted businesses and jobs, and created considerable inconvenience.

"But you have been resilient, and you have taken this in your stride," he added. "I am especially grateful to our brothers and sisters working in essential services, who have kept Singapore going".

He thanked healthcare professionals, officers from the Home Team, the Singapore Armed Forces and the Ministry of Manpower, and others.

"Our public transport workers, security guards, cleaners, social service professionals, delivery riders and taxi drivers. Our teachers, who have worked hard to implement home-based learning, and pre-school teachers too.

"All of you have made sacrifices and exceeded the call of duty. Your families too have stood by your side, supporting you. To all of you, I want to say a big thank you," he said.