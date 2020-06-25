Sending departed loved ones on their final journey during the new normal

Losing a loved one is never easy. In addition, when it comes to holding a funeral, a series of complicated logistic arrangements have to be made while families cope with their grief. To add to their existing mental and emotional stress, the Covid-19 pandemic has also led to more rules and regulations to ensure safe distancing and arrangements are adhered to, no matter the occasion.

Helping families navigate through difficult times

There to offer bereaved families professional help are funeral service firms, such as Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors, who continue to provide their essential services during this time. The one-stop funeral service provider ensures the departed receive proper send-offs on their final journey, and helps grieving families it serves to adapt their funeral arrangements accordingly during the new normal.



Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors works with vendors to ensure that tables and chairs are placed one metre apart and food is packed into individual bento boxes. PHOTO: ANG CHIN MOH FUNERAL DIRECTORS



On top of offering guidance and assistance throughout the entire funeral, Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors supports families further during the pandemic by supplying essentials such as thermometers, contact tracing forms, hand sanitisers and disinfectants. They also work with vendors to ensure that tables and chairs are placed one metre apart and food is packed into individual bento boxes. To help families manage visitor flow, staff would cordon off void deck areas, where wakes are held, with safety tape to keep entry and exit limited to a single point.

Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors also prepares special Covid-19 Care Packs for families it serves, as it hopes that this simple gesture brings some comfort to them in this difficult period.

Says its general manager Ang Zisheng: “It is tough losing a loved one and it is harder losing a loved one during this period. With the current restrictions, bereaved families often do not have the space to grieve properly. As funeral directors, we often sense frustration, helplessness and even guilt among them. Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors ensures that it is always there to provide advice and extra assistance to help them through these tough times and still plan a meaningful and dignified departure for their loved ones in spite of the limitations.”

To hold a funeral that adheres to current Phase 2 regulations, Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors has drawn up the following guidelines for its clients:

Just as it is mandatory for masks to be worn when leaving the house, masks must be worn at wakes and funerals at all times.

No more than 20 visitors should be present at the wake. Relatives and friends are encouraged to adopt staggered timings when visiting.

At the wake area, there should not be more than 20 chairs set up with appropriate distance measures.

Similarly, family members are to maintain a distance of one metre apart during religious prayers, rituals and funeral processions.

At the crematorium or cemetery, there should not be more than 20 people present. Family members can opt for live streaming service for those that cannot be there.

Healthcare workers are at the forefront of this pandemic and so are essential workers ranging from cashier staff at the supermarket to hawkers and cleaners. Funeral directors and their staff are also essential workers, who work tirelessly throughout this period to support families in times of grief.

Mr Ang adds: “As professional funeral directors, I am proud of my team living up their roles. We continue to serve families, constantly adapt to the new measures and often go beyond our call of duty, especially during this difficult period, putting the needs of the bereaved families above ours and helping the community cope with their grieving process.”

