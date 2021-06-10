SembWaste retains city-Punggol waste collection contract

SembWaste has beaten five firms to retain the waste collection contract for the city-Punggol sector, an area with about 250,000 households and 16,800 business premises.

As part of its new contract awarded by the National Environment Agency (NEA), SembWaste will implement a series of new sustainability initiatives. These include rolling out a new fleet of trucks, 14 of which will be electric vehicles; a new food waste management system at Geylang Serai Market; and wider deployment of SembWaste's ezi mobile app.

They will begin on July 1, when its new seven-year contract starts.

SembWaste will use safer and more comfortable trucks, as well as three recycling trucks fitted with side-loaders, which will increase collection efficiency, NEA announced yesterday. "The lower number of collection rounds and truck trips enhances productivity and also reduces the overall carbon footprint of waste collection services," it added.

The 14 electric vehicles will make up almost 20 per cent of SembWaste's fleet here.

The food waste treatment system at Geylang Serai Market will break down food waste on-site, with non-drinkable water as the final product. NEA said this will reduce the amount of food waste sent to incineration plants.

"The centre was selected as it has sufficient space to house the food waste treatment system and generates a sufficiently large quantity of food waste to reap economies of scale," it added.

The ezi app is meant to encourage and incentivise household recycling. It helps users locate the nearest Cash-for-Trash stations, where they can exchange recyclable trash for cash. It also offers recycling tips and information on recycling collection events.

The app is already in use in SembWaste's other sectors.

Singapore is divided into six sectors for waste collection. SembWaste, the waste management arm of Sembcorp Industries, also operates in the Woodlands-Yishun and Clementi-Bukit Merah sectors.

German-headquartered Alba W&H Smart City, which also runs Singapore's disposal system for electronic waste, handles public waste management in Jurong, while Singaporean outfit 800 Super Waste takes care of the Ang Mo Kio-Toa Payoh and Pasir Ris-Bedok sectors.

Fees for households will remain the same, with a review coming in the second half of this year. Currently, households living in HDB flats and condominiums pay $8.25 a month, while those in landed homes pay $27.47.

SembWaste will inform businesses about their new fees, which depend on the amount of waste they generate.

Ng Wei Kai