Sembawang hot spring could be source of energy

The only hot spring park in Sembawang could open up a new renewable energy source for Singapore.

The Straits Times has learnt that research is under way to determine if harnessing the underground heat there for applications such as electricity generation, cooling or water desalination is feasible.

This exploratory study comes amid Singapore's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by expanding its use of renewable energy.

While solar energy has been touted as the most viable option for the Republic, the lack of land for large solar farms constrains the amount of sunshine that can be tapped.

Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), in collaboration with infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong and TUM Create, an electromobility research project undertaken by Germany's Technische Universitat Munchen (TUM) and NTU, are conducting studies to obtain temperature data estimates from locations around the hot spring.

Associate Professor Alessandro Romagnoli, from the NTU School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, told ST that while previous studies have provided simulated estimates of the temperature data, the current study aims at improving them.

To determine if geothermal energy is a feasible resource to develop, its expected temperature and depth must first be ascertained.

"We must also consider if the resource at depth is permeable, such that water and gases can pass through, and large enough to ensure that it is utilisable in the long term," said Prof Romagnoli.

Technology that can be used to enable a sufficient heat extraction rate from Singapore's granite is still being looked into, he added. The economic viability of such technology and its possible yield also have to be examined.

Once the feasibility of geothermal energy at Sembawang has been proven, the study can then be extended to assess its potential on the offshore islands of Singapore, including Pulau Tekong, the researchers said.

While the geology of Pulau Tekong is not well understood since it has been gazetted for military training, Prof Romagnoli said that a hot spring is known to exist there, with a study in 2019 finding that the surface temperature of the water was around 50 deg C and the surrounding wet soil was more than 90 deg C.

"With improved understanding of its geology in the years to follow, extracting heat lying beneath the island could potentially give it full resource security," he added.

For example, the heat could be used to desalinate waters around the island, and energy generated from the island can be brought to mainland Singapore through subsea cables.

However, while features like the Sembawang hot spring could indicate a potential geothermal resource, it does not necessarily mean that the rock below is hot, said Prof Romagnoli.

"The hot spring water could have been heated up at depth, which flowed upwards through non-vertical fracture networks," he added.

The exact source of heat found in these waters still remains unknown, said Prof Romagnoli, though the hot granite rock could be one of the reasons.

He noted that the granite has a higher than average content of heat-generating elements, which are uranium, thorium and potassium. Further studies will be needed to measure both the elemental concentration of the rocks and the granite temperature at deeper depth, he added.

Computer models can then be developed from relevant historical and new data such as temperature logs and other geological information to estimate the resource size and location of the hotter region.

The potential applications of geothermal heat will also depend on the amount of heat energy that can be extracted.

If the heat is found to be at a temperature of more than 140 deg C, it can then be extracted and converted into electricity. At lower temperatures, the heat can be used directly, such as for cooling, water desalination and aquaculture.