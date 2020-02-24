Sembawang canal beckons with greenery after facelift

Rain gardens, new footpaths and a wide variety of flowers and plants now line the Sungei Simpang Kanan canal in Canberra, Sembawang, following a facelift. The improvement works by national water agency PUB was completed recently and unveiled yesterday.

Called ABC Waters @ Sungei Simpang Kanan, the project took close to two years to complete.

The rain gardens cleanse storm water run-off before it is discharged into the 13m canal, which stretches between Canberra Link and Canberra Street. They also improve water quality and promote biodiversity in the area.

Footpaths constructed next to the canals provide access to the nearby Sungei Simpang Kiri park connector, while seating areas allow residents to relax and enjoy the landscape.